Kvell rallies the troops with #STAYHOME campaign

by Michael Heusner Added 5 hours ago

Influencers from around the world tell people to stay inside, in their own way.

When Instagram focused agency, Kvell, realized that despite an increasingly severe global pandemic, people still weren’t staying home, the shop took things into its own hands. 

In order to convince people to stay indoors, the agency collaborated with a group of influencers around the globe to create content promoting social distancing.

Content created for the campaign includes Instagram stickers as well as videos, all preaching the virtues of staying your butt home.

Below you can check out stickers created by Turkish influencer Idil Keysan, and Japanese illustrator Curly_mads, as well as an adorable video from Austrian animator Csaba Klement on the virtues of hand washing

View this post on Instagram

I created these stickers to spread the words. Search my nickname with covid: "aahsocute covid" to use in the story. Stay safe ??

A post shared by Idil Keysan (@aahsocute) on 

 

