Kvell rallies the troops with #STAYHOME campaign

When Instagram focused agency, Kvell, realized that despite an increasingly severe global pandemic, people still weren’t staying home, the shop took things into its own hands.

In order to convince people to stay indoors, the agency collaborated with a group of influencers around the globe to create content promoting social distancing.

Content created for the campaign includes Instagram stickers as well as videos, all preaching the virtues of staying your butt home.

Below you can check out stickers created by Turkish influencer Idil Keysan, and Japanese illustrator Curly_mads, as well as an adorable video from Austrian animator Csaba Klement on the virtues of hand washing.