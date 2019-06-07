Kraft is helping parents lie to their kids at dinner

Fact: More than 60 percent of U.S. parents tell instrumental lies to get their kids to eat everything on their plate.

These innocent porky pies are justified by another fact: Around 75 percent of American children eat salad only once a week.

So Kraft is lending parents a helping hand. From this day forward, parents’ lies will be supported by Salad Frosting -- Kraft Classic Ranch Dressing disguised in a frosting tube.

"Innocent lies parents tell their kids help alleviate the pressures of everyday parenting, and if it gets kids to eat their greens, so be it," says Sergio Eleuterio head of marketing for Kraft.

"Simple innocent lies are not only part of parenthood, but a true tactic used by parents everywhere. Kraft Salad "Frosting" is one lie you won’t feel bad telling your kids."

For a chance to win a limited edition "Frosting", parents across the country are asked to share their best parent lies on Twitter using "#LieLikeAParent" and "#contest."

Kraft will select 1,500 winners based on "Likes" and originality and send them a free sample.