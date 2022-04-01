Kotex Chocolate Pads, Butterfinger Mayo and a grow-your-own sofa: 13 brands get inventive on April Fools’ Day

Brands are getting especially inventive this April Fools’ Day, dreaming up zany products and services — some of which sound kind of brilliant (grow-your-own sofa, anyone?).

Sometimes, April Fools’ Day stunts become a reality. As a prank, BrüMate teased it was launching a pickle-flavored seltzer in 2020. But the idea was so popular among consumers that the following year BrüMate and Crook & Marker teamed up to create a pickle-flavored hard seltzer.

The same thing happened with Poo-Pourri. Consumers were disappointed to find out that Poo-Pourri’s Street Tacos bathroom deodorizer spray was fake news on April Fools’ Day 2017. Two years later, Poo-Pourri allowed fans to finally mask bathroom odors — for real — with a taco-inspired scent that, according to the company’s website, contained notes of “onion, garlic and black pepper.”

Maybe some of this year’s jokes will become actual products you can purchase. (And hopefully others will never see the light of day.)

Here’s a sample of some creative April Fools’ Day campaigns from 13 brands.

U by Kotex

U by Kotex has launched New U by Kotex Chocolate Pads. The dark chocolate treats feature wings that closely resemble the design of U by Kotex Ultra Thin Pads with a raspberry ganache filling.

While the product is obviously fake, the brandis using its April Fools’ campaign to shed light on the “ridiculous perceptions people have around periods like making women ‘chocolate-crazy, less capable or overly emotional.’ Because the reality is, period stigma is no joke,” U by Kotex said in a statement. Ketchum is supporting this campaign.

This product is obviously a joke but period stigma isn’t! Periods are completely natural and they don’t make women crazy, less capable, or overly emotional. — U by Kotex (@ubykotex) April 1, 2022

Hellmann’s

Hellmann’s said it is teaming up with Butterfinger “to make consumers’ dreams a reality” with the launch of the first-ever dessert mayonnaise. Hellmann’s Mayonnaise Made with Butterfinger is “destined to be the sauce of spring.” All jokes aside, the brand ispromoting a real recipe that combines Hellmann’s Mayonnaise and Butterfinger. Edelman is working with Hellmann’s on this campaign.

When two become one. Introducing a new crispety crunchety twist to your favorite mayo. #ButterfingerxHellmanns �� pic.twitter.com/HSoWK8JVEq — Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) March 31, 2022

Sour Patch Kids

Ready for a twist? SOUR PATCH KIDS x @AuntieAnnes pretzels! #aprilfools RT if you want to make this fake product a reality – the intern pic.twitter.com/uN2pk2D2gy — SOUR PATCH KIDS (@SourPatchKids) April 1, 2022

Krispy Kreme

Introducing L’Original Parfum by Krispy Kreme. Discover the timeless fragrance that is iconic, modern, and audacious and leaves you smelling hot and fresh like an OG.



Exclusively available online at https://t.co/CeuChKOTpq #SmellLikeAnOG pic.twitter.com/kznK1aHKbl — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) April 1, 2022

Made.com

Made.com has created Kefa, the world’s first grow-your-own sofa. Once safely in position, the sofa must be spritzed regularly with clean water over a period of 24 hours, until it gradually expands into a full-size sofa. No pivoting required.

Omaha Steaks

The Meat Sweats: a well-marbled roll-on perspirant with powerful 24-hour non-protection. Available in 3 scents: Original Beef; Lighter Fluid; and Mesquite. pic.twitter.com/qpOZ6f7Yb5 — Omaha Steaks (@OmahaSteaks) April 1, 2022

YogaRenew

Online yoga teacher training company YogaRenew has launched a prank video promoting a new service on YouTube, its website homepage and social media accounts poking fun at its online-only platform.

Banza

Banza, the maker of chickpea pasta, pizza, mac & cheese and rice, knows how much fans love its mac & cheese sauce. So it has created Banza’s Just the Sauce packets, so people can make all foods — salads, granola bars, apples, you name it — taste exactly like it.

CareerBuilder

Here’s a purr-fect-sounding job: CareerBuilder is on the hunt for a superstar cat herder. The candidate must haveexperience coordinating large groups; be skilled in the art that is animal training; and be able to demonstrate their catching, playing, and napping skills.

CareerBuilder is looking for the PURR-fect candidate to help fill a brand new role on our site. If this opportunity sounds like mew-sic to your ears, apply now -- we would be FUR-tunate to have you! �� — CareerBuilder (@CareerBuilder) April 1, 2022

Peppa Pig

Introducing Peppa Pig Airlines ✈�� Taking your family adventures to a whole new level, we’re pleased to announce the launch of our Peppa planes! Coming soon �� #PeppasAdventures pic.twitter.com/xeUHsERgyU — Peppa Pig Official (@peppapig) April 1, 2022

Citizen

Watchmaker Citizen has released a special-edition timepiece called the Lighthawk. It was created with influencers in mind to “engage fans through high-definition dynamic pictures,” and has a luminous ring light built into the bezel “ensuring the days of bad selfies are over,” a description for the fake product explains.

Peace Coffee

Here’s one way to save some time. Minnesota-based Peace Coffee has created a dental care line of toothpaste and mouthwash — Mouth Peace, which comes pre-caffeinated with the equivalent of two shots of espresso in every application.

Scottish Deer Centre

Explorers from the Scottish Deer Centre, near Fife in Scotland, have captured a live haggis. It is now inviting visitors from around the world to come and try and spot the haggis, which is known to be evasive.

