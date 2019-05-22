You know what your Jimmy John's sandwich needs? Wine

Jimmy John’s: A brand with domineering brick and mortar presence fighting for a voice in America’s oversaturated fast-sandwich game.

The marketing team believes that in order to sell its subs, it has to not sell subs.

It has teamed up with Colorado-based agency WorkInProgress to launch a pairing wine for its "Frenchie" sub.

"We put a lot of time and effort into creating sandwiches that marry speed with the highest-quality ingredients," said John Shea, chief marketing officer at Jimmy John’s.

"While The Frenchie stands on its own, we thought it was so good it should be enjoyed with wine. And now there's the perfect wine to pair with it that shows customers just how serious we are about sandwiches."

Vin de Sandwich is the light-bodied Pinot Noir you never knew you needed with salami, capicola and salted butter.

It’s no stunt: the tipple was created by Folk Machine winery and winemaker Kenny Likitprakong to complement the simplicity and quality of the sandwich.

WorkInProgess helped create a digital campaign and microsite surrounding The Frenchie and Vin de Sandwich, including tongue-in-cheek TV spots as part of Jimmy John’s latest national campaign.

"We wanted to create a campaign that not only celebrated Jimmy John’s newest menu item, but that proved just how far they’ll go for their sandwiches," said Alex Guerri, partner, account and strategy at WorkInProgress.

Matt Talbot, partner and creative, added: "The fact that people will be surprised to hear that Jimmy John's created a wine is exactly why they needed to do it. People underestimate the quality of Jimmy John's."