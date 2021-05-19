Knotch rolls out consulting business for content marketers

Content planning and analytics provider Knotch has launched a consulting arm.

Knotch Consulting is targeted at content marketers, with the aim of helping them create plans that align with business objectives. Its goal is to address a gap in marketers’ work: many create a high quantity of content without aligning it to a predetermined strategy. The consulting business would also address the secondary challenge that many content marketers are unable to measure their work.

Led by Knotch SVP and head of strategy David Brown, Knotch Consulting relies on a content-intelligence methodology. It also offers other services. In addition to providing support for a content roadmap, the consulting group will help marketers choose the content-organization model best suited to their business; evaluate agencies, publishers and technologies; align strategy with the customer journey; plan appropriate types of content and channels for customers; and analyze content effectiveness.

The company says the combination of these services will yield a “future-proof approach” to content creation and optimization, ensuring that marketers’ efforts support business objectives.

Knotch Consulting clients will also have access to the Knotch Content Intelligence Platform, rolled out this year, which uses AI to automate the planning and measurement of content performance and link it to business impacts.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.