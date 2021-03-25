Klarna and Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories open interactive creative studio

Creative minds now have a central place to express themselves in resourceful ways, thanks to a new partnership between Klarna and Haus Laboratories.

The Swedish fintech company joined forces with Lady Gaga’s cosmetics line to open The Studio by Klarna x Haus Labs in Los Angeles. The space includes a full sound stage, a “Glam Room” for makeup prep and the Klarna Smooth Lounge, which is equipped with multiple interactive features to enhance content. The studio has a fragmented mirror theme as a physical representation of self reflection and the beauty within.

Klarna, which began offering customers flexible payment options for Haus Labs in October, was eager to spark real-life inspiration after a year creating behind screens in the pandemic.

“It makes even more sense now [opening the studio], coming out of a pandemic, where the need for belonging, a physical space, not in your kitchen,” David Sandström, chief marketing officer of Klarna, told Campaign US. “It’s more important than ever.”

In addition to the studio, Klarna and Haus Labs are launching a joint mentorship program for emerging creators. The inaugural class, selected by Klarna, Haus Labs and Lady Gaga, will have access to the studio and other resources to develop their network, brand and content. Creators Biddy and VariJStylez have already been selected for the program. Klarna has also pledged a $10,000 grant to help these influencers take their creative projects to the next level.

“As we continue to grow as a brand, we felt it was important to create a space of love and

freedom that people in our community could come to and feel free to create without rules,” Lady Gaga said in a statement. “We want to lift up the creators in our community as they continue to hone their crafts and give them the tools they need to do so.”

The creative partnership was a natural fit for Klarna as they pivot away from strictly transactional e-commerce and more toward “real life connections,” said Sandström.

“We want to form an engaging platform together with our consumers and open up a space for creators and entrepreneurs,” Sandström said. “It’s about, ‘Can we stand out in our industry? Can we start creating experiences that are differentiating [from our competitors]?’ It’s much more about the brand values rather than KPIs.”

Klarna has established itself as a major player in the “buy now, pay later” sector, backed by investors such as Snoop Dogg and China’s Ant Group. The firm closed out 2020 with

18 million monthly active app users globally — an increase from nearly 11 million one year prior. Klarna is now Europe’s highest-valued private fintech company after it raised $1 billion in funding, bringing its total valuation to $31 billion.