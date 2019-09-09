Kin Euphorics: Meet the woman behind this new booze-free beverage category

When Jen Batchelor came up with the idea for Kin Euphorics, her goal was to find a way to have the fun, social aspects of drinking alcohol without the unhealthiness and hangovers of booze.

"I loved being social and being out with friends and I’m a foodie, so a mocktail with my meal was an abomination to me," said Batchelor.

After two years of research, her team was able to develop a spirit-free beverage that still delivers a buzz.

"Kin Euphorics was a culmination of needs, desires and frustrations," she added.

The brand - now available in all 50 states through ecommerce, in specialty retailers across the country and several New York City bars - has launched a new category for the marketplace.

"The idea was trying to create something rather than figure out a substitute or alternative," said Batchelor. "It doesn’t fit into any one box - it has functional benefits; it’s not a mocktail; and it’s non-alcoholic."

All of the ingredients in Kin Euphorics are natural, with supposed nootropic or adaptogenic benefits, such as enhancing cognitive functions and helping reduce stress. Each beverage was created for different social settings, from a party or festival to a meeting or nightcap.

RoAndCo Studio has been working with Kin Euphorics since the end of 2018, helping to develop the brand’s identity and logo, product shots and creative direction. The brand was introduced to the market in January of this year.

Batchelor said Kin Euphorics is planning on launching new creative with RoAndCo by the end of 2019, which will include the reflections of what the brand has learned from its customers over the last year.

"We’ve found that it’s mostly creative types - not just designers or artists or musicians, but people who find themselves out in the world creating movements or living conscious-minded lives," she added.

While the brand isn’t yet approved by the FDA since the federal agency doesn’t have a category for the industry, Kin Euphorics is strongly focused on self-policing and setting standards for the new space.

"We have an inkling we’ll have quite a few copy cats," said Batchelor, "so we want to lead the way."