Kim Sivillo named CEO of MSix & Partners, NA; Belinda Smith to launch DE&I consultancy

MSix & Partners, the GroupM-backed media agency part of The & Partnership, said on Tuesday that it has hired Kim Sivillo as CEO of North America.

Sivillo, who joins from Assembly where she was most recently chief operating officer, replaces Belinda Smith, who will launch a DE&I consultancy within The & Partnership, called The Second Arrow.

Sivillo will report to MSix & Partners global CEO Jack Swayne and be responsible for overseeing operations, growth strategy and clients. She will double down on the agency’s new positioning of taking clients further faster, she told Campaign US.

“It’s a new world, and it’s critical right now that we reset and reimagine not only who we are, but what we do and how we do it, and get the right leadership and talent in place,” she said.

Sivillo will aim to replicate the agency’s success in the UK and EMEA, where it is headquartered, by leaning into the agency’s perspective on partnership and integration. MSix grew globally 31% year-over-year in 2021, according to the agency, and works with clients including The Wall Street Journal, Toyota and EA.

Sivillo is also looking forward to continuing the work Smith did at MSix from a culture and DE&I perspective during her year-and-a-half tenure as CEO.

“One of the things that is important is our differentiator for employees,” she said. “We say that we really want MSix to be the most important place someone has in their career. That statement is bold and big, and I love it.

Smith will work across The & Partnership to help its agencies move from making commitments to DE&I to putting them into action toward transformational change.

“As we continue to have conversations about what we want the businesses to look like globally going forward, my heart is just really pulled in the people-transformation space,” she told Campaign US, adding that between the Great Resignation and burnout from the pandemic, “there is so much more at stake than ever before.”

“Everyone in the industry has to reset or die,” she said.

The Second Arrow is a culture and talent consultancy focused on diversity and inclusion that aims to work with companies in the advertising space at the executive level to implement systemic business transformation. The & Partnership is its inaugural client.

“People have a lot of good will, but there is almost no script for translating that into an action plan,” Smith said.

Smith was clear that The Second Arrow is not focused on convincing people to get started on their DE&I journey, but available for those who have put in work and need help moving to the next steps.

“If you want someone to argue with you about racism, that’s not me. If you want someone to applaud and make you feel good, or write press releases, that’s not me,” she said. “But if you are pretty well-educated, have good intentions, you’ve tried some things and you’re not satisfied and want to push forward, that’s where I want to come in to accelerate things.”

For instance, over the past year, Smith has worked with The & Partnership on a global leadership-training program that upskills and retools the organization’s leaders.

“We can sit at the top and say we want to be excellent and make pledges, but for that to come to life we have to support, train and retool leadership,” she said.