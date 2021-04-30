Kids are role models too in H&M Kids’ new campaign

This campaign involves children whose last names have been redacted for privacy.

Role models are not limited by age, gender, language or race.

That’s the message behind H&M Kids’ “Role Models” campaign, launched Thursday.

Developed by creative agency Alto New York, the campaign includes a 6-minute brand film featuring children in Brazil, Nigeria and the U.S. discussing the things they want to change in the world and why they think they can be great role models.

Some of the children featured include 11-year old recycling enthusiast Ryan, 11-year old activist Tenzin and 9-year old engineer Stephen.

The campaign is part of H&M’s ongoing effort to identify and support young, social, environmental and civic role models. Most recently, H&M partnered with “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams on an environmental-focused campaign in Animal Crossing.

“Our research showed that when you search the term ‘role model,’ you see far too many images of politicians, and too often, white males on a global basis,” Matt Bonin, managing partner of entertainment and production at Alto New York, said. “The idea of this was to see the children who are out there with the opportunity to make the change in their world in their communities.”

The creative was directed by two-time Oscar-nominated director Bryan Buckley and was filmed remotely, with local crews and interpreters in each of the children’s home countries.

H&M decided to do a six-minute film rather than a typical 30- or 60-second spot because it gave the kids an opportunity to show off more of their character, Bonin said.

“There's something that's provocative when you get to know the characters a little bit,” he said. “You're having a fresh take from kids, and there's something so nice about their sweet honesty and no-filter reactions.”

H&M is also calling on customers to nominate other kids as role models, which the company will spotlight later this year.