The elevator: A commuters’ vessel of impatience and claustrophobia, and a kids’ magical transportation pod.

Advertising agency Colle McVoy has amped up the latter by helping turn Children’s Health medical center into a unique experience for its young visitors.

The eighth-largest pediatric health care provider in the nation now plays host to the "Get Well-evator" at the Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, Texas -- a lift filled with colorful graphics, positive messages and a wall of 1,400 buttons that kids are encouraged to press and light up, just for fun.

Children’s health has been around for more than 100 years. It started as a baby camp in 1913 as a baby camp and has evolved into a community that includes not only quality medical services but also advocacy, education and preventive care.