Kia asks: When you're sheltering at home, what about the homeless?

Kia raised awareness for homeless kids with its Super Bowl spot featuring Las Vegas Raiders running back, Josh Jacobs, reminiscing about his tough days growing up on the streets.

It is continuing its financial support and awareness campaign for youth homelessness with a new spot that raises some timely issues.

Without face masks, paper towels, hand sanitizer and let alone a house to retreat to, how are the homeless supposed to deal with the coronavirus?

A new spot by agency David&Goliath, Los Angeles, promotes Kia’s "Accelerate the Good" program, which is directing $1 million to nonprofits supporting homeless youth, including Covenant House and StandUp for Kids, which also benefited from the Super Bowl campaign

The spot, which will run on network and cable channels starting this week, features unused footage from the Super Bowl shoot. Unlike that ad, this COVID-19 homeless awareness spot, "Fighting Chance," does not feature any Kia automobiles. Viewers see the child actor, who played Jacobs as a homeless youth.

"How do you shelter in place when your home is the sidewalk or wash your hands for 20 seconds when there is no soap or running water," begins the announcer.

"Kia has always stood for the little guy, a challenger brand with an unstoppable spirit that knows it can achieve anything when it gives it everything," said David Angelo, founder and creative chairman of David&Goliath, in a statement.

"Rooted in its brand ethos, ‘Give It Everything,’ Kia consistently gives back in meaningful ways. Its response to this pandemic is nothing short of inspirational and demonstrates not only their empathy and authentic brand purpose but also their relentless commitment to helping homeless youth who are certainly most terrified today as they navigate through this global crisis," he added in the statement.