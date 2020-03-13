KFC jumps on the WFH trend with free delivery as many abandon offices amid virus

Capitalizing on the coronavirus outbreak from a marketing standpoint is basically a no-go area.

But KFC has taken the risky decision to slide into the conversation by offering free delivery knowing that many Americans will be working from home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The promotion will run from March 14 through to April 26 via kfc.com, Grubhub and Seamless.

A spokesperson told Campaign US: "We know that consumers are likely spending more time at home, and we offer a real meal solution ready for your dining table. Afterall, our iconic bucket was made to travel since it was introduced in the 1950s."

The marketing drive is not packaged as coronavirus-related in any of its language.