KFC donates $400,000 to keep children from going hungry during school closures

Non-profit organization Blessings in a Backpack, which has provided weekend meals to children long before the coronavirus outbreak, has received a $400,000 donation from partner company KFC.

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to lead to school closures across the nation, children who rely on meals from school are more in need of outside help than ever.

KFC’s donation, which was made possible with support from the Yum! Foundation, will go directly to providing pre-packed "Blessings Bags" filled with food for school children to keep them from going hungry during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It will ensure meals are distributed to more than 100,000 children at thousands of schools and communities in the United States.

With one in five American children facing food insecurity, school closures, while necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, threaten to exacerbate the issue amidst what may be a tough time for parents as well.

"We’re all living in a time of uncertainty, but children shouldn’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from," said Kevin Hochman, president of KFC U.S., in a statement. "We’re proud to partner with an organization like Blessings in a Backpack who, like KFC, is focused on feeding America."

Because of KFC's donation, Blessings in a Backpack is expanding its programs from feeding children only on the weekends to serving children as schools are closed throughout the week.

KFC has been a partner of Blessings in a Backpack since 2017, with employees at the fast-food chain's Louisville, Kentucky-based headquarters volunteering weekly to provide and physically package more than 300 meals for local students to take home for the weekend.