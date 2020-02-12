KFC bucket platform Crocs are a whole different level of shoe

by Oliver McAteer Added 2 hours ago

We don't care why the chicken crossed the road because this is how she did it -- in a pair of naughty KFC Crocs.

If you thought we’d reached peak Croc, think again — because the brand has just unveiled a collaboration we didn’t know we needed in our lives until right now. 

KFC. Crocs. Kentucky-Fried Crocs. 

That’s right. Do not adjust your screens. What you’re seeing is real life. 

The limited edition kicks, created in partnership with Wieden + Kennedy Portland, were debuted at New York Fashion Week on February 11. 

"Combining the unmistakable look of our world-famous fried chicken and signature KFC bucket, with the unparalleled comfort and style of Crocs, these shoes are what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of," said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO.

The Crocs also come with two removable, chicken-scented Jibbitz charms that look like a fried chicken drumstick, which is much better than foot odor I guess.

"As Crocs continues to create new, unexpected brand collaborations, we're thrilled with this 'bucket list' partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken that will bring fans an unbelievably fun and fashionable take on our classic clog," said Terence Reilly, Crocs SVP and CMO. 

"We're honored to feature this fashion-forward style between two iconic American brands at one of New York's biggest weeks in fashion that promises to surprise and delight consumers around the globe."

Coming to a Croc.com website near you for $59.99 USD.

