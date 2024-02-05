The key to attracting the best talent lies in a genuine DE&I approach

Let’s demolish this fallacy once and for all: diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) is not antithetical to hiring based on merit.

This falsity is typically pushed by those who feel unduly threatened by the progress made in expanding the agency talent pool with more women, Black and brown people, members of the LGBTQ+ community and other underserved, underrepresented populations. DE&I has always been a tough sell to those whose power rests in the status quo.

As businesses continue to abandon the promises they made to underserved communities in 2020, it’s worth noting that consumers feel corporate America’s DE&I push was a step in the right direction. Research from GWI found that 70% of Americans say DE&I is important, and, of those, 81% say such efforts matter and help provide fair and equal opportunities.

The outdated belief that DE&I initiatives oppose merit-based hiring is not just misleading, but it hinders an organization’s true potential. An effective DE&I approach is not a barrier to attracting the best candidates; rather, it's a gateway to a more dynamic, innovative and skilled workforce.

A better talent pool

Merit, when viewed through the lens of diversity, encompasses a broader spectrum of skills, experiences and perspectives.

It’s a misconception to equate attempts to diversify the talent pool with a reduction in quality or merit. Rather, integrating DE&I into the pursuit of high-quality talent enriches the talent pool by demolishing the narrow confines of traditional hiring practices.

In fact, DE&I initiatives expand our understanding of what constitutes merit by valuing different skills, viewpoints, cultural insights and life experiences.

The advertising industry thrives on creativity and innovation. A diverse workforce brings in a variety of ideas and approaches, which is crucial for generating unique and impactful advertising. By embracing DE&I, agencies can produce work that resonates with a wider audience, reflecting the multifaceted society we live in.

This approach not only enhances campaign relevance but fosters an environment where creativity flourishes.

Today's top talent is increasingly drawn to workplaces that value inclusivity. They seek environments where they can grow, contribute meaningfully and feel valued for their unique skills, backgrounds and perspectives.

A robust DE&I initiative signals an agency's commitment to a progressive and supportive culture, making it a more attractive place for talented individuals looking for a workplace that aligns with their values.

Work with greater impact

Since ad agencies shape brand and consumer images and attitudes, it’s essential that the industry’s workforce can tell the stories that resonate with people of all backgrounds.

Numerous studies have shown that diverse and inclusive companies outperform their less diverse counterparts. They are better positioned to understand and adapt to evolving market trends, leading to higher innovation and profitability.

In advertising, this translates to a deeper connection with diverse audiences, leading to more successful and impactful work.

Merit should not be confined to traditional metrics but rather should include the ability to bring different perspectives, challenge the status quo and contribute to a diverse team environment.

DE&I-focused hiring practices encourage a reevaluation of the most valuable employee qualities, recognizing that diverse experiences and backgrounds can significantly enhance performance.

The payoff from committing to DE&I

One of the critical challenges in talent acquisition is unconscious bias. DE&I initiatives recognize and mitigate these biases, ensuring that hiring and promotion decisions are based on a wide array of talents and abilities. This approach not only ensures fairness and inclusion but also leads to a more diverse and competent workforce.

Building a successful DE&I program is a long-term investment. It involves continuous efforts in education, awareness and policy-making to create an equitable and inclusive workplace. This investment pays off by attracting high-quality talent, enhancing employee satisfaction and improving overall business performance.

Inclusive workplaces also promote a sense of belonging, leading to higher engagement and job satisfaction. When employees feel respected and valued for their unique contributions, they are more likely to perform at their best.

To attract the highest quality talent, genuine commitment to DE&I is table stakes. This won’t just build better agencies; it’ll build a better, more inclusive industry that is reflective of the world we live in.

Natalie Alberta Dusey is global chief of staff and corporate secretary at international advertising group Meet The People.