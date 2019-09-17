Ketel One launches brand campaign in time for Emmys

Fig has announced its first campaign for Ketel One Vodka, dubbed "Drink Marvelously."

The campaign will go live during the Emmys television broadcast on September 22 in Los Angeles and New York.

A national television and digital rollout will follow in October.

The 15 second TV spots feature responsible driving, loop de loops, and wayward skydivers all centered around a traveling glass of Ketel One Vodka set in a whimsical black and white world reminiscent of a cartoon from the 30’s.

"We've created a marvelous world for Ketel One that's just better than any familiar reality. The black and white illustrations are a simple invitation to put yourself into that world and have a great cocktail," said Scott Vitrone, chief creative officer of FIG.

Outdoor ad placements will run in conjunction with the TV spots in Los Angeles at first and extend to New York, Chicago, Miami and Philadelphia beginning early November.

Ketel One is this year’s Official Spirits partner for the Emmys, and will appear at Emmys events, on television and on digital and outdoor media.