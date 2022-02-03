Kenny G is the "voice of the mountains" in Busch Light's Super Bowl spot

The famous mountainscape on Busch Light’s beer cans come to life as a singing quartet in the beer brand’s Super Bowl LVI spot, created by M&C Saatchi.

Two men hiking in the mountains sit down for a break, cracking open a fresh can of Busch. "Whenever you crack open a Busch Light, the mountains start singing," one man says to his friend.

Right on cue, silhouettes of four hikers and mountaineers appear on top of the mountain range and start singing. One of the singers throws it over to a giant silhouette of saxophonist Kenny G. who breaks into a long solo riff.

The two hiking men break into chorus with the quartet, singing "head for the mountains of Busch," as Kenny G. plays on the sax. The spot ends as a giant can of Busch cracks open and foams over.

Watch the spot on YouTube here.