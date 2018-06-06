Keep America Beautiful campaign aims to reach new audience

Nonprofit organization Keep America Beautiful has launched a campaign – along with a refreshed look and feel - to engage a new generation and let people know that it’s still working hard after 65 years to improve communities across the United States.

The initiative, which started rolling out today nationally, includes television and radio PSAs and out-of-home, social and digital creative assets. Rauxa has worked with Keep America Beautiful (KAB) for the last two years.

Despite political tensions between the Trump administration and environmental conservation groups, the new KAB campaign was not politically motivated, according to Adan Romero, executive creative director of Rauxa.

"Regardless of the differences out there, everyone deserves to live in a clean, beautiful environment, so this campaign is aimed at tackling that," he added.

The new logo, which moves away from iconic typeface and includes three "tree people" – is aimed at "making a splash" and engaging a new generation of "stewards," said Romero.

"People are doing good and raising their hands, and we want to educate them and give them a reason to raise their hands," he added.

Helen Lowman, president and CEO of Keep America Beautiful, said the three tree people in the logo also represents the organizations three pillars, which include: ending litter, beautifying communities and improving recycling.

As for KAB’s voice, it’s now "younger and more informed," said Lowman. "While we have 620 affiliate organizations across the country that work at a grassroots level, we’re also hoping that through this campaign we’ll make our voice bigger and more national."

In addition to raising awareness and increasing donations – which will be the focus of the campaign's second phase this fall – Romero said a key objective is to encourage people to take action.

"The one thing we really want to do is change behavior for the positive," he said.