Keds names JOAN global creative agency partner

JOAN announced today it has been named global creative partner for Keds as it prepares to reintroduce the iconic sneaker brand to a new generation of modern consumers.

Keds was the first company to design sneakers specifically for women in 1916. Female empowerment is ingrained in the brand’s culture and, for the first time in its more than 100-year history, Keds’ leadership team is made up of all women.

Led by President Gillian Meek, the company has built a powerful team in Vice President of Marketing Lisa Lewis, Vice President of Global Product Holly Curtis and Vice President of Sales Christine St. Pierre.

"I’m so excited to partner with the all-star team at JOAN to tap into the limitless potential of Keds," said Lewis. "As a brand that’s made for women, by women, we believe in the importance of working together to create a more inclusive world -- and that’s just what we plan to do with JOAN.

"Keds is growing up, but we aren’t ditching our rich heritage, we’re revitalizing and modernizing the brand that’s already loved by so many people around the world."

JOAN Co-Founder and CEO Lisa Clunie added: "We feel incredibly honored to not only reintroduce such a legendary brand to the world, but to have the opportunity to collaborate with such an incredible team.

"Keds’ history of empowerment, combined with its desire to push the brand forward, perfectly aligns with JOAN’s innovative spirit. I can’t wait to see the amazing work we’ll create together."

New work from JOAN and Keds is expected to launch in Spring 2020.