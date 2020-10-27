Kate Cronin promoted to CEO of Ogilvy Health

Ogilvy has promoted Kate Cronin to CEO of Ogilvy Health.

Cronin is serving as Ogilvy Health’s global leader and a member of the agency’s leadership team, effective immediately. She is reporting to Ogilvy CEO Andy Main, the firm said in a statement.

Cronin will manage all of Ogilvy Health’s core capabilities: PR and influence, brand strategy, advertising, medical education, HCP promotion, market access and patient and consumer engagement.

Andrew Schirmer, who had served as co-president of Ogilvy Health alongside Cronin, is leaving the agency. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

Cronin started in healthcare leadership roles at Ogilvy in 2012, when it merged its healthcare practice with its global healthcare marketing communications group, Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide.

Ogilvy began pulling all of its brands into “a single, branded, integrated operating company” with one P&L under former CEO John Seifert in early 2017. It named Deloitte Digital veteran Andy Main as its chief executive, succeeding Seifert, this summer.

Ogilvy’s PR revenue dropped 23% to $300 million last year, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020. PR and influencer work were recategorized at the firm last year as it was moved into WPP’s Global Integrated Agencies division.

This article first appeared on prweek.com.