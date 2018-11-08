Kat Gordon kicks off 3% Conference with call to own your age

Kat Gordon is 52-years-old.

And her mom is 78.

The founder of the 3% Conference kicked off her 7th annual event by encouraging us to rid ourselves of the "ridiculous" shame we feel announcing our age.

"For the first time ever we have five generations in the workforce," she told at crowd in Chicago on Thursday morning. "It’s really time for us to shift the narrative."

Gordon acknowledged that ageism takes many forms: ageism is someone telling you they’re old enough to be your mother; ageism is a colleague doubting your ability to use that new social media app; ageism is neglecting the fact that people aged 50 and over are a huge untapped market worth more than $7 trillion annually.

"There’s no excuse for that any longer," she said. "It’s so curious to me that women hide or lie about their age and men don’t. Men walk into a store room and announce their waist size with no shame."

The conference opened with a kiss cam-style exercise to force people in the audience to reveal their age.

"We wanted to do that to show you how ridiculous it is to hide your age," Gordon stressed.

I’m 27.