K-Y's redesign to focus more on female sexual enjoyment

K-Y is glowing up with a new brand a packaging redesign aimed at female sexual empowerment.

As most know, it takes two to do the horizontal tango, so why do so many sexual wellness products focus mainly (and sometimes solely) on men’s pleasure?

K-Y wants to challenge that notion with its rebrand, which was launched with a female-centric creative that leverages the SFW symbol of female sexual power- the ruby. Representing the vulva, the ruby goes hand-in-hand with the brand’s new mission, which is to "empower women to have better sex, always."

"We’ve unleashed a distinctive brand asset that was always there, it just never had any strength or purpose. By making it intentional, we’ve loaded it with meaning and brought a sensuality and confidence to the brand that was lacking before," said Claire Parker, executive creative director at Design Bridge New York.

As one of the earliest brands of personal lubricants, K-Y has a considerable amount of power to wield when it comes to reshaping people’s attitudes towards sex, and its rebrand is meant to reflect that.

It could be argued that this paradigm shift should have taken place years ago, but 2020 is as great a time as ever for brands to back the new sexual revolution in which women’s enjoyment of sex is treated equally as important as men's.

Bruno Funari, senior brand Manager from K-Y commented: "We felt there was an important need to both talk about, and celebrate, female sexuality in a market that predominantly targets men."