K-Y wants you to ‘choose pleasure’ this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is typically all chocolates and flowers, but K-Y wants people to simply give the gift of pleasure.

K-Y’s new campaign “Choose Pleasure,” created by Elephant, encourages people to make sexual wellness part of their self-care routine — especially during our first pandemic Valentine’s Day.

“Pleasure is an integral part of our mental well-being,” Eric Moore, CEO of Elephant, told Campaign US. “[We’re] taking one moment during the year, which is so tied to love, romance, sex, and saying, ‘You don't have to participate in Valentine's Day in a traditional way. It should be about pleasure and love.’”

“Choose Pleasure” incorporates color and sensuality using a 3D prism inspired by the K-Y ruby to convey emotional and physical connection. The ads get cheeky with taglines like “For cupid’s bow, for the afterglow” and “For forever, for right now.”

The campaign runs across digital and social platforms through the end of March with ads appearing on Refinery29, Bustle, Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram.

Influencers will also receive a K-Y Pleasure Box, which features K-Y products such as Yours & Mine and Moisture Plus lubricant, and also serves as a keepsake to put sexual enhancers by your bedside. The box includes sex-positive messages like “Sex. Is. Good. Good for everyone. Good for you.”

“We're intentionally giving a beautiful object not to be hidden away, which is what we believe in about this subject matter,” Moore said. “It's a great demonstration through this physical product.”

The global sexual wellness market has been booming since 2019, when it was valued at $74,770 million, and is estimated to reach $108,320 million by 2027.

“Choose Pleasure” is part of K-Y’s broader campaign, “Good for You,” which aims to make people feel empowered about sexual wellness. The subject is often clouded by social stigma, lack of education and misconception, said Cynthia Chen, President, North America Health at K-Y’s parent company, RB.

“We want to help destigmatize,” Chen said. “We also realize it cannot be done with one campaign. It will take multiple years of effort.”