Just for Men trolls Rudy Giuliani: ‘We keep high-profile moments drip-free’

by Diana Bradley Added 9 hours ago

It was the brand’s first tweet since 2017.

Hair-coloring brand Just for Men wants to clear up one thing about Rudy Giuliani’s rambling press conference: it had nothing to do with the mystery black liquid running down his face.

“Someone tell Mr. Giuliani...we’ve been keeping high-profile moments drip-free for more than 40 years,” the brand tweeted Thursday night.

The press conference, of course, was supposed to focus on President Donald Trump’s self-proclaimed “elite strike force team” of lawyers detailing his long-shot efforts to overturn the election. But the conversation on social media quickly turned to whatever was dripping down the former New York City mayor’s face. Many Twitter users blamed Just for Men as the culprit, but Nicole Wingo of Washington, DC’s Barber of Hell’s Bottom told Slate what hair dye she thought Giuliani was wearing.

