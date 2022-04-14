JUST Egg trolls Congress on Earth Day

JUST Egg has a message for Congress: “You’re failing to protect the planet.”

In partnership with agencies Mythology and Known, the plant-based egg brand has launched an effort to target the U.S. Congressional leaders who have failed to do enough to protect the planet with that exact message.

The out of home, social and experiential campaign will involve guerilla marketing efforts across Washington D.C. Billboards will address personal messages to Congressional representatives JUST Egg feels haven’t done enough to protect Earth.

The bold OOH efforts call out representatives personally, featuring photos of JUST Egg meals with taglines including, “We’ve resorted to a billboard to get Tom Cotton to eat our eggs and finally do something good for the environment” and “So delicious it will make Ted Cruz begrudgingly combat climate change.”

Tom Rossmeissi, Eat Just head of global marketing, said that while this outreach is non-partisan, there is only one side to the issue of climate change.

“The science is clear, and the urgency is now,” he said. “For a company dedicated to human and planet health, this felt like an important moment for us to do something in a way that’s both impactful and fun. Our consumers are taking action every day with their breakfast, but we recognize we need to do more.”

Known helped JUST Egg bring the campaign to life throughout the Washington metropolitan area with signage, digital content and QR codes which will direct searchers to a website that allows them to contact their representatives.

“We wanted to do something throughout D.C. that could drive people to the website to take action,” said Kim Haxton, co-creative director at Mythology. “QR codes do that, and they allow us to do something unbranded that’s both really fun and mysterious.”

Audrey Attal, Mythology’s co-creative director, added that “The vast majority of Americans believe their representatives should be doing more to fight climate change and should change their habits, notwithstanding their government not acting.”

The campaign encourages citizens to take direct action. Rossmeissi also hopes to encourage more brands to act boldly in response to climate change.

“The goal of this campaign is to add our voice — in a creative way — to the growing chorus of Americans demanding urgent action on climate change,” he said “We need more brands to talk about this.”