Jon Iwata named Ogilvy senior adviser

by PRWeek Staff Added 4 hours ago
Jon Iwata
The longtime IBM executive is also serving as the inaugural Ogilvy fellow at the Center for Customer Insights at the Yale School of Management.

Longtime IBM marketing and communications executive Jon Iwata has been named senior adviser to the Ogilvy Group and the first Ogilvy fellow at the Center for Customer Insights at the Yale School of Management.

Ogilvy partnered with Yale to create the fellowship to explore the implications of new responsibilities for chief executives as companies build trusted relationships with stakeholders, the firm said in a statement.

Iwata retired from IBM in 2017 after a 34-year career at the company. His last role at the technology giant was SVP and chief brand officer.

