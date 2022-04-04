Join us for our next virtual event: The Future of TV is Now

Our next Tech Talks event dives into all things future of TV ahead of the upfronts.

Upfront season is around the corner, and the annual TV buying season is sure to be more complex this year than ever.

Marketers and media owners are grappling with new measurement frameworks and currencies as viewers continue the irreversible shift to streaming and digital video. And as streaming takes off, new technologies are enabling commerce on the living room screen, as viewers become accustomed to shopping directly from their TV sets.

Join us on Wednesday, April 13, as we deep-dive into the dynamic shifts happening in the U.S. TV marketplace. 

The next event in our Tech Talks series, The Future of TV is Now, will feature speakers across the media owner, agency, tech and brand marketer landscape discussing this evolution and more. You’ll hear from: 

  • Matt Karson, media director, marketing transformation, Clorox 
  • Katie Haniffy, senior director, media strategy and investment, PepsiCo
  • Andrea Zapata, head of research, data and insights, WarnerMedia
  • Gijsbert Pols, lead product strategist, Adjust
  • Jessica Hogue, GM, measurement and industries, Innovid
  • Josh Benjamin, director of sales innovation, Finecast
  • Andrew King, VP, CTV product management, Triplelift 
  • Marcos Escalante, chief product officer, Infillion

And more! 

We’ll dive deep on topics including the future of TV measurement, the shift to streaming and where commerce meets TV. 

You won’t want to miss this. Register now!

