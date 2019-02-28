Join Campaign US to talk trust and creativity at SXSW

Let’s talk about trust.

It’s advertising’s most vital currency in a world where cynicism rules among today’s savvy consumer.

On March 9, the UK Creative industry is taking over the British Music Embassy for a series of talks, debates and networking in partnership with Campaign US at SXSW in Austin, Texas, to set out the case for trust.

Speakers include Ant Hill, head of creative agency relations at Google, Chris Macdonald, global president at McCann, India Wooldridge, SVP, director at McCann Truth Central, Jamie Sergeant global CEO at Crowd, Saskia Jones, data strategy director and partner at BBH, Heather Corker, client partner and U.S relationship director at Foresight Factory and Danny Bluestone, CEO at Cyber-Duck – among many more.

"The discussion around truth and trust in advertising is absolutely critical now more than ever, in the more challenging and changing world we now live in," said Macdonald.

"Consumers expect and deserve brands to communicate honestly and meaningfully to gain and retain their trust. I’m delighted to be invited to be part of this complex conversation with Campaign."

Leading UK businesses and special guests will showcase their expertise over a series of interactive sessions. The sessions will debate questions including: can you trust advertising? Is media killing social media? And can advertising heal a divided world?

The day will also cover how to put creative magic back into human hands, and augmented AI – as well as a talk by Aoife McGuinness, neuroscience consultant and Neil Davidson, managing director and partner at HeyHuman about the links between advertising and neuroscience (voted one of the top five talks of SXSW this year).

There will also be a session discussing separate recent research studies by UK advertising’s think tank Credos and McCann Worldwide on public trust in advertising and how the situation compares with the US.

The day of content is backed by the UK’s Department of International Trade (DIT) and Promote UK, and curated by the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA), with support from the Advertising Association.

Janet Hull, director of marketing strategy at IPA and chair at Promote UK said: "We are delighted to be hosting the first dedicated UK advertising day at SXSW this year. This will be the important next stop on our Promote UK group’s month-long celebration of UK ad excellence.

"Our aim at SXSW is to raise awareness of British advertising on a global platform to drive reputation and engage with industry leaders and creatives from across the world. We are confident that the businesses joining the mission to SXSW will be great ambassadors for the best of UK advertising."

Breakfast, lunch and refreshments will be available.

The UK at SXSW day on March 9th 2019 from 10am to 6pm. The event is free to attend and open to all.