Join Campaign US and Optimist for L.A. Breakfast Experience

Demand for experiences is high as brands increasingly look to inspire, engage and provoke.
But who’s doing it right and who’s getting it wrong? And how are brands working with agencies to create new, relevant and immersive worlds?
These are just some of the questions we’ll explore at Campaign US’ L.A. Breakfast Experience in partnership with Optimist on March 10.
The event, hosted at Optimist's L.A. studios, is the perfect place to learn, engage and network. Join us for a thought-provoking morning looking at the future of brand and human experiences.
The Agenda
-
08.00 Registration, networking and breakfast
-
08.30 Welcome and introductions with Lindsay Stein, editor, Campaign US
-
08.35 Keynote by Rose Odeh, co-founder and CMO, Optimist
-
08.40 Panel discussion: Brand experience agencies vs agencies that also do brand experience.
-
09.10 Fireside chat: How can brand experiences be more human?
-
09.30 Audience debate: Watching a TVC or living an experience —where should brands allocate their budgets?
-
10.00 Fireside chat: What makes a brand experience a brand experience? With Bumble.
-
10.30 Close of event.