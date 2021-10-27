Join Campaign US on Discord for a discussion on National Immigrant Day

Creativity is more vibrant with diversity of thought, background and experience.

Join us on Campaign US’ Discord server on Thursday, October 28 at 2pm ET for a discussion on National Immigrant Day to learn more about the lived experiences of creatives who have immigrated to the US to work in advertising.

Campaign US Associate Editor Mariah Cooper will moderate the discussion, joined by Silmo Bonomi, chief creative officer, Campbell Ewald; Natalie Ackerman, EVP, talent and inclusion, Jack Morton; Reza Rostampisheh, director of brand planning, BBDO; and Dotun Bello, senior copywriter, TBWA

Hailing from Brazil, Hong Kong, Iran and Nigeria, these creatives will discuss why they decided to move to the U.S. for jobs in advertising, how they got here and, based on their experiences — both good and bad — how agencies can improve inclusion and cultural exchanges to positively impact their work.

Share your experiences and insights as we look to make our industry a better place for immigrants.

Don’t have Discord? Download the app and join our server!