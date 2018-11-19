Johnnie Walker celebrates past in new campaign from Anomaly

Johnnie Walker is back. Again.

This time, the whisky giant marches into our lives with a celebration of the past.

"12 Years," a hat tip to the length of time it takes to make the Scotch, was created in partnership with Anomaly New York.

"Following in the footsteps of our Keep Walking America campaign, the 12 Years spot taps into the meaning of progress -- taking a moment to stop and look back in order to see how far you’ve come over the course of 12 years, the same timeframe in which a perfect blend of Johnnie Walker Black Label is made," said Sandhya Padmanabhan, senior brand manager at Johnnie Walker North America.

"It’s a process that takes time and patience to build the liquid’s character and the same can be said about us as individuals. The creative encourages celebrating this progress and the next 12 years that will define us."