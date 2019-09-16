John Hamm embodies the right amount of cultural appropriation in new SkipTheDishes spot

A pairing of cultural appropriation and immigration jokes are the core ingredients for John Hamm’s new SkipTheDishes hero spot. And we’re not mad about it.

Canadians take a dig at themselves in a campaign which was created by ad agency Arrivals + Departure to push Canada’s most-used food delivery app.

"For us, this first commercial is a tribute to our Canadian roots," said Kendall Bishop, director of marketing, brand and campaigns at SkipTheDishes. "Jon's comedic delivery leans into some of our most iconic Canadianisms while celebrating the relationship Skip has created with our customers as Canada’s most popular food delivery app."

This is the second installment of a drive first launched in September 2018, landing a spot on YouTube Ad’s Leaderboard Canada Top Five list.

It’s linked to a year-over-year increase of 83 percent in order volume and 79 percent revenue growth in the first half of 2019.

"It’s so rare for a brand in Canada to have such a well-known star in its campaign and we were just getting started last year. After years in the ad-world playing Don Draper on Mad Men, Jon as an entitled celebrity really resonated with our target," said Jeff MacEachern, chief creative officer at Arrivals + Departures.

"This year we knew we needed to raise the bar from year one, which is why we’ve added unique content tailored to different platforms. We can’t wait to roll these out and build on last year’s success."