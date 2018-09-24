Johan Boserup returns to Omnicom Media Group as CEO of global investment

Omnicom Media Group has named Johan Boserup global CEO of investment.

Boserup, who was previously with Omnicom from 1995- 2012, rejoins the organization following six years as global CEO of GroupM Trading, where he oversaw buying operations across WPP’s media agencies and led the development of new media buying models.

He was also on the Group M Executive Committee. Prior to that he managed the media buying portfolio for Omnicom Media Group agencies, and established OMG’s accountability practice globally as chief investment and accountability officer.

"The media business is at critical crossroads, with the defining word being ‘more’: more options, more challenges, more demands from clients for accountability and proven value," said Boserup, looking to his 2019 Q1 start date.

"To meet these mandates, we as an industry must take investment practices to a whole new level of integration and accountability -- and Omnicom Media Group is going to lead the way."

Boserup will be in charge of all aspects of OMG’s investment and accountability operations worldwide including media buying, publisher trading relationships and global media partnerships.

He steps into the role currently held by Barry Cupples, whose long tenure with the organization includes leadership of OMG's Asia Pacific and Eastern/Central Europe regions. He is leading the process of transiting the job to his successor and long-time colleague.

"The most valuable qualities that any executive brings to an organization are judgement and experience," said OMG CEO Daryl Simm. "Johan’s leadership experience at two of the media industry’s biggest global investment enterprises, over the course of a decade of unprecedented disruption, gives him singular insight about where our industry is, where it’s going… and how that translates to opportunity and advantages for our clients."

In addition to his most recent roles, Boserup spent 10 years running trading and digital media for OMG in his native Denmark and the Nordic region. In 2005, he was appointed European director of trading and accountability, where his success in establishing and expanding the accountability practice earned him the global title in 2008.