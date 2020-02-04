JOAN takes over as lead agency for Virgin Hotels

JOAN has been named agency of record for Virgin Hotels, following a competitive pitch.

The move comes as the chain prepares to expand to New York, Nashville and New Orleans.

As AOR, JOAN will lead Virgin’s strategic thinking, as well as produce video, audio, design, experiential and digital creative for both the brand and local locations.

"There’s nothing better than working with a client that shares the exact same ethos as we do. Virgin Hotels is fun, fearless and counter cultural. That type of brand belongs at JOAN. We can’t wait to get started," said JOAN co-founder and CEO Lisa Clunie.

JOAN’s first work for Virgin is expected to launch in Q2 2020.

Virgin opened its first hotel in 2015, and its second and third in 2019, and while no firm timetable has been established, it’s New York location has been forecasted to open sometime this year.

"As a disruptive brand ourselves, we love how JOAN thinks, challenges and pushes the cultural impact of our brand and our creative work," said Doug Carrillo, Virgin Hotel’s CMO.

The business win closely follows JOAN’s global creative partnership with Keds and the win and major repositioning of its client SafeAuto last year.