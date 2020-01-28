Jimmy Fallon and John Cena are your light beer gods now

Light beer, celebrities and Super Bowl is a tried and tested formula by now. And it’s always a crowd pleaser.

This year Michelob ULTRA is pulling out all the star power with a spot anchored by the loveable Jimmy Fallon, created in partnership with FCB.

Azania Andrews, vice president of marketing at Michelob ULTRA, said: "Michelob ULTRA has always celebrated the active, balanced lifestyles of our drinkers and this year we’re showing people like Jimmy -- those who may think fitness is a chore -- that they don’t have to sacrifice fun to live an active lifestyle.

"In our new campaign, people will see that working hard and enjoying themselves don’t have to be at odds with each other. We’re excited to use the Super Bowl stage to let viewers know that you can have your beer and drink it too."

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/U7h6Vls-uO8" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The campaign, named "Jimmy Works It Out," follows an educational journey in which Jimmy learns to enjoy fitness, with the help of world-famous athletes like John Cena, Usain Bolt, Brooks Koepka, and Kerri Walsh Jennigns.

This year’s ad marks the fifth consecutive Super Bowl appearance for Michelob ULTRA and is the most airtime the brand has had in the game to date.

It’s part of Michelob ULTRA’s new brand campaign "Do It For The Cheers," a fully-integrated drive celebrating the important role enjoyment plays in active consumers’ day-to-day lives.

Gabriel Schmitt, FCB New York executive creative director, said: "There are a lot of people out there that, like Jimmy says, feel ‘working out suuuucks.’ Michelob ULTRA is all about bringing fitness and enjoyment together, so we paired Jimmy with a cast of admired athletes and friends in one epic workout. While his journey is pretty unique, everyone can enjoy the same great cheers after a good workout that only Michelob ULTRA can deliver."