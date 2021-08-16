Jif and Ludacris spread hip-hop’s new sound with 'Lil Jif Project'

Hip-hop fans have debated the question for years: Is old school rap better than modern hip-hop?

Now, Jif is entering the conversation. The J.M. Smucker-owned peanut butter brand takes a humorous lens to the cultural debate in the campaign "Lil Jif Project," created by Publicis NY.

Jif tapped rapper Ludacris, a self-proclaimed peanut butter lover, for the campaign’s hero film. On Friday, Ludacris released his new single “Butter ATL,” which includes references to Jif — and features a different rap flow.

Following the single, Jif released a spot titled “The Return,” helmed by acclaimed music video director Dave Meyers. In the spot, Ludacris struggles to record the song until he eats a spoonful of Jif peanut butter. The sticky treat gives him a new rap flow, which becomes a huge hit. The song sparks YouTube reaction videos, skyrockets up the music charts and draws a big crowd at a music festival.

Ludacris’ new flow even gets the stamp of approval from new-age hip hop artist Gunna, who makes a cameo appearance.

The idea came together after Publicis did some “social listening” on cultural conversations, Erica Roberts, chief creative officer, Publicis NY, told Campaign US.

“The team stumbled on chatter around hip hop’s newer flows,” Roberts said. “Some folks were saying it sounds like the artists are rapping with a mouthful of peanut butter. That was a sort of ‘aha’ moment. If you live in the rap world, you know there are stylistic differences. There is a big conversation about the merits of the newer genre. We thought, ‘Hey, how can we bridge these two worlds, and open people's minds to how awesome this style flow is?’”

The spot was intended to feel like an “homage” to new-school rap, with Gunna validating Ludacris’ foray into a different flow. “Ludacris was very involved in making sure that we struck the right chord,” Roberts added.

The target audience is millennials, which count hip-hop as their number one music genre.

“The Return” was also a reunion for Ludacris and Meyers, who have collaborated on music videos in the past. Meyers credited his creative “chemistry” with Ludacris for the spot’s zany look. In one scene, Ludacris’ braids morph into an afro, which was a spontaneous idea between Meyers and Ludacris, and not included in the original storyboard.

“I ran to the agency and said ‘I know it's not in the budget, but …’’' Meyers said. “The agency and client were so lovely in the way that they wanted to respect and highlight Luda’s vibes,” he said, adding that the idea changed multiple times based on Ludacris’ vision.

Beyond the spot, which will air on TV and online, Jif and Ludacris are inviting peanut butter lovers to participate in a TikTok challenge using the hashtag #JifRapChallenge. Fans are invited to “duet” a verse from “Butter ATL” with a mouthful of Jif peanut butter.

Jif will also donate to Ludacris' charity of choice, Boys and Girls Club. The brand and Ludacris also crafted two 37-carat diamond and ruby Jif jar necklaces, designed by jeweler Icebox — one for Ludacris and one for a “special use” that will be revealed at a later date.

The "Lil Jif Project” follows Jif’s campaign last year, which examined another cultural debate: how to pronounce GIF.

“Jif had lived squarely in the world of choosy moms,” Roberts said. “It's important to us to be really smart and surgical about where we insert ourselves and make sure that it's these moments that are going to truly reframe the way consumers see us as the peanut butter for everybody, not just this small, exclusive segment of the population.”