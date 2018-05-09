JetBlue is flying NYC pizza to LA -- here's how to order it

California may boast legal weed and the birthplace of big movies -- but there’s one thing it’ll never claim: New York City pizza.

Za, pie, a big ol’ slice of flyers and puppy chow. There’s nothing like a pizza from the Big Apple. JetBlue knows it. That’s why the airline has decided to fly NYC’s finest across the country to Los Angeles for its latest campaign from MullenLowe.

Between May 9 and 11, JetBlue will fly 350 pizzas each day from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Los Angeles International Airport as part of its "Pie in the Sky" initiative.

The airline teamed up with Patsy’s Pizzeria of East Harlem and Spike Lee who directed and starred in a video called "the dos and don’ts of New York Pizza."

"In New York City, pizza is an institution and culture that has become one of the symbols of the city’s identity," said Lee in a statement. "Pizza is a true taste of home for New Yorkers. That’s why my friends at JetBlue have planned to bring pizzas from Patsy’s."

Of course, there’s no such thing as a free lunch. You’ll have to cough up if you want a taste of the East Coast. Customers can order a plain (cheese) for $12 or pepperoni at $15. And a small disclaimer: Be sure to throw your zip code into the system -- JetBlue isn't running an Uber service.

How to order your authentic New York pizza

1. Visit www.jetblue.pizza to start your order.

2. Validate your zip code to ensure you’re in the delivery zone.

3. Ordering opens at 12:00 AM PDT each day. Place your order for a 16" plain (cheese) ($12) or pepperoni pizza ($15) for delivery. Act fast, as quantities are limited to 350 per day — first come, first served!

4. Track your pizza on www.jetblue.pizza as it is flown from JFK. Once your pizza is ready, JetBlue will notify you of your pizza delivery ETA, which will be between 7:00 PM PDT and 10:00 PM PDT.

5. Eat, enjoy and share your slice (the airline guys would like you to use #JetBluePieInTheSky).