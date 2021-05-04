JetBlue flies to Adam & Eve DDB

Adam & Eve DDB has landed the JetBlue account.

The airline has ended a global creative review that started in November and is moving on from MullenLowe after 11 years with the agency.

Campaign US obtained a note to staff from MullenLowe global CEO Alex Leikikh confirming that the agency had lost the account.

“MullenLowe U.S. and JetBlue have worked closely, you might even say interchangeably, for 11 years and in that time brought humanity back to air travel, engaged customers, and empowered crewmembers,” the note reads. “These are the metrics and standards against which JetBlue’s new creative partner will be measured. In the meantime, MullenLowe U.S. is ready to fly.”

MullenLowe deferred to JetBlue for comment.

JetBlue kicked off the review in response to the pandemic, which pummeled the travel category. Airlines collectively lost $391 billion in revenues in 2020, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization, as governments imposed travel restrictions and people stayed indoors for safety.

But as the pace of vaccinations pick up and hesitance around travel wanes, JetBlue is looking for a refresh on its creative. The RFI for the pitch asked agencies to “modernize and future-proof the JetBlue marketing model” as people get back to flying, according to a document published by The Wall Street Journal.

People are looking for a different tone and messaging from travel brands as the world emerges from the pandemic, seeking information on safety and cleanliness over deals and discounts.

JetBlue is also looking for cost savings after a tough year, as it seeks “to find ways to do smarter marketing with smaller budgets due to the current travel environment,” according to the RFI document.

“Scrappy brand-led activations and a fun and unconventional brand personality helped JetBlue truly stand out in the category. However, over time, the brand has lost a bit of its personality and has shifted more towards launching one-off tactics,” the document continued.

Travel advertisers are emerging from their hibernation as vaccinations pick up across the U.S., and they’re looking to ramp up brand messaging to educate consumers and boost confidence in travel, according to Magna’s latest ad spend forecast.

Adam & Eve DDB and JetBlue did not reply to requests for comment.