Jet partners with Blue Apron on-demand food kits

Blue Apron meal kits has teamed up with Jet.com -- which becomes the first online retailer to carry the brand.

The new partnership means millions of households across most of New York City, as well as Jersey City and Hoboken, can access Blue Apron through same-day or next-day delivery via Jet’s City Grocery offering.

"Teaming up with Jet enables us to dynamically serve the lifestyle of metropolitan consumers, who will now be able to conveniently fill up their online shopping carts with high quality Blue Apron meals that can be cooked in 30 minutes or less while shopping for other everyday needs," said Brad Dickerson, CEO of Blue Apron.

"This exciting launch is another step forward in our channel expansion strategy and reflects the strength of the capabilities we are developing to readily support a variety of opportunities to broaden our access to consumers."

Blue Apron has created a rotating selection of two-serving recipes that were specifically designed to serve the Jet customer.

For the initial launch, Jet and Blue Apron will offer four on-demand kits. The kits will rotate approximately every six weeks. The first Blue Apron meals include: seared steaks and peperonata with fregola sarda pasta and grana padano cheese (two servings, 28 oz) for $22.99; dukkah-spiced beef and couscous with tahini-dressed broccoli (two servings, 41 oz.) for $20.99; togarashi popcorn chicken with sweet chili slaw and jasmine rice (two servings, 32 oz.) for $18.99 and; Italian farro bowl with roasted vegetables and mozzarella (two servings, 32 oz.) for $16.99.

The announcement comes on the heels of Jet’s relaunch in which it introduced a new City Grocery offering which provides consumers with three-hour scheduled delivery windows for groceries, everyday essentials and other select merchandise.

"We are delighted to be the first e-retailer to offer the Blue Apron on-demand kits, kicking off in NYC," said Simon Belsham, president at Jet.

"Jet’s city-dweller consumer loves Blue Apron, and this product meets their criteria of saving time without compromising on quality. Adding the on-demand kits to our newly launched City Grocery experience provides another layer of convenient services and products that helps make people’s lives easier, and it’s a great example of how Jet will continue to differentiate itself."