Jeni’s apologizes after Dolly Parton ice cream launch goes a little too well.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is apologizing after an ice-cream collaboration with singer Dolly Parton was a little too successful.

On Thursday morning, minutes after the ice-cream brand released the flavor, called Strawberry Pretzel Pie, its website crashed.

Jeni’s responded right away, tweeting, "Did y’all just break our website?"

The Dolly Parton ice cream release crashed the Jeni's website. The brand is strong. pic.twitter.com/WY8lw3sPCl — laura olin (@lauraolin) April 8, 2021

Several hours later, in a Twitter thread, Jeni’s apologized to frustrated customers and explained why its site had issues.

“We realize this release was disappointing and we’re so sorry it’s been a frustrating experience,” Jeni’s tweeted.

The brand said it anticipated the ice cream selling out quickly and had planned and tested for a high level of traffic, expecting its site to be able to handle it, but the new ice cream brought 50 times more users to Jeni’s site than on average.

“When the site went down, we had confidence it would be back up quickly,” Jeni’s tweeted. “We never imagined it would take as long as it did. All of our resources were focused on getting this fixed, and we wish we would have gotten an update out to you sooner.”

Jeni’s let fans know that it is giving people 48 hours’ notice via social media and email before it re-releases the flavor. For the initial launch, Jeni’s only made 10,000 pints.

Some Twitter users were still upset they weren’t able to get their hands on the ice cream.

It seems rather facetious that you couldn't get an update out in almost 7 hours. Love you guys, but someone could have typed out an update to twitter. What I wish you would say is we're sorry, we are going to figure out what happened and we will have a full update by X. — Matthew Loraditch (@mloraditch) April 9, 2021

This is the direct result of you guys teasing artificial scarcity to create buzz and demand. FFS, it’s for a charity, right? Make pints of it until people are sick of it. — Dustin White �� (@dwhite105) April 8, 2021

@dollyslibrary - imagine if you made a song but only a few thousand people could hear it? That is what some marketing exec that works for these bozos have convinced your team was an acceptable thing to do. Some of us have jobs and can’t go wait in line for ice cream. — Burnard Havacamp (@mckenzieda) April 8, 2021

A representative from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams told PRWeek that the company is sorry that this has been a frustrating experience for customers and that “we’ve left many disappointed.”

“Our small, but mighty team has been working around the clock to test and troubleshoot the website so we can confidently re-launch the flavor,” the representative said.

The team is learning a lot by the hour and as things change it has been in constant communication internally.

“As information is confirmed and we feel confident in it, we are sharing, and will continue to share, updates with our fans across channels,” the representative said. “We’re doing everything we can to make the flavor available again and make this right for our customers.”

Jeni’s works with Belle Communication.

Sales of Strawberry Pretzel Pie benefit the Imagination Library, a program founded by Parton that provides free books to children from birth to five years old.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.