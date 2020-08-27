Jen Hruska joins McGarrah Jessee as its first chief strategy officer

by Elaine Underwood
The CPB vet will help the Austin agency’s strategic offerings as well as client messaging.

McGarrah Jessee, the Austin-based agency that works with Lyft, Gamestop, Whataburger and Yeti Coolers, has hired Jen Hruska as its first chief strategy officer.

Hruska is moving on from Crispin Porter + Bogusky (CPB) in Boulder, Colorado, where she was the co-head of strategy.

Hruska spent almost 10 years at CPB and sat on the agency’s leadership team while overseeing work for global accounts such as American Airlines, Hotels.com and Infiniti. She helped revitalize classic brands including Old Navy, Triscuit and American Express, while also shaping Netflix’s persona.

At McGarrah Jessee, Hruska will help lead the agency toward its next evolution alongside CEO Britton Upham and CCO Claire Whigham. The agency is developing more upstream business consulting services such as brand and business strategy, consumer insights, research, analytics and customer relationship management, and the firm sees Hruska as a key internal strategist.

“Jen is a brilliant strategist and an inherent collaborator,” said Upham in a statement. “Ask anyone she's worked with and they’ll tell you she routinely boils findings, data and conflict down to simple and inspiring truths and draws you in on the journey.”

Hruska, who starts in September, stated: “I’m inspired by their fierce independence, their nearly 25 years of creative success, their strategic chops and their people-first approach to everything they do.”

