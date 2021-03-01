Jameson is paying people $50 to take St. Patrick’s Day off

Jameson doesn’t want people to go another year without celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

After parades around the world we’re canceled last year due to COVID-19, this year, the whiskey brand is encouraging people to make St. Paddy’s a proper holiday — and take time off work — in its new campaign, #JamesonSPTO.

As the pandemic approaches its one year anniversary, more than half of Americans still haven’t used their vacation days, according to Jameson. The Pernod Ricard USA brand pledged to pay 1,000 people $50 if they take St. Patrick’s Day Off (SPTO) on March 17.

Jameson will also donate $50 in the name of each winner to the Restaurant Worker’s Community Foundation (RWCF), as well as make an additional $150,000 donation to the nonprofit.

“We recognize that there are some tough times going on within the [restaurant] industry, and that a lot of people don't have the opportunity to take PTO,” said Andrew Eis, Jameson engagement director at Pernod Ricard USA. “We felt that the opportunity to donate to this foundation would be an incredible way to make sure that we are making an impact with the community that's helped Jameson grow these last 30 years.”

Jameson encouraged people to take time for themselves with video spots featuring comedians Retta Sirleaf and Joe Lo Truglio that will run across YouTube, Hulu, Facebook and Instagram.

Sirleaf also gives a cocktail demonstration for people bartending at home. Jameson spiced up the at-home St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with Hometainment Kits, featuring bartending accessories, glassware and string lights.

The whiskey brand even provided themed Zoom backgrounds, cocktail recipes and pre-written out-of-office messages to make it even easier for people to get the party started. The festivities will culminate with a virtual concert on March 17, featuring talent from Ireland and around the world.

“I encourage everyone to take the initiative, call your friends and family and figure out what you can safely do to make sure that St. Patrick's Day stays as important as it has always been on the calendar,” Eis said.