Jameson levels up activations with new global experiential AOR

Jameson has appointed Jack Morton as its global experiential agency of record.

The Pernod Ricard-owned brand, which has not previously had a dedicated shop for experience.

Stuart Moffett, experiential marketing manager at Jameson said: "With experiential being intrinsic to the success of Jameson’s marketing program, we were looking for an agency that could create an innovative, fun and category-leading global experiential platform.

"But we were also looking for an agency that we could bring into the Jameson Irish Whiskey family – one that appreciates the heritage, love and dedication that goes behind every bottle of Jameson. We’re delighted to have found just that in Jack Morton."

Jack Morton has created a unified global experiential platform for the brand named "Three Things," which local markets will activate. It’s inspired by Jameson’s signature triple distillation process and designed to engage fans through their passion points.

The activation will feature partnerships with well-known talent across the world -- musicians, artists, actors and more -- who will reveal the ‘Three Things’ that make them tick.

Julian Pullan, vice chairman, president international at Jack Morton Worldwide, said: "Partnering with Jameson presents us with a hugely exciting opportunity to create truly connected experiences which will elevate the brand, forging a genuine relationship with the people that matter most to it and driving business growth. We couldn’t be more excited at Jack to begin the journey together."