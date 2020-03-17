Jameson keeps St. Patrick's day spirit alive with bartender donation

by Michael Heusner Added 3 hours ago

The brand has pledged $500,000 to the United States Bartenders' Guild.

Jameson Whiskey, alongside advertising agency Night After Night, is spreading the word that St. Patrick’s Day is not canceled. 

While St. Patrick’s Day has historically been the best performing day for Jameson, the Coronavirus outbreak has put a bit of a damper on festivities this year.

But while things may not be the same, the celebration isn’t canceled outright.

Jameson has urged people to find other ways to connect, even if they can’t do so in person, and hopes that everyone will return to the bars once the crisis is over.

To that end, the brand has pledged $500,000 to the United States Bartenders’ Guild and is also matching every dollar pledged by the public, up to $100,000, to the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program. 

