Jackson Hole morphs Chicago bus shelters into ski lifts

by Oliver McAteer Added 6 hours ago

Time to shred the gnar at your local bus station.

Chicagoans commute now comes with deep powder and mountain-side shredding. Kind of. 

Jackson Hole Travel & Tourism has brought its destination to the Windy City by transforming bus shelters into chair lifts. 

The brand, which worked in partnership with ad agency Colle McVoy and Atomic Props and Effects, specially designed the chairs to mimic the experience of traveling up a mountain.

Dustin Black, group creative director, Colle McVoy, said: "The ski lift OOH brings the majesty of the Tetons to Chicago and transports people to the last real mountain town. As part of the Stay Wild campaign, we’re attracting adventure seekers by showcasing the wild and authentic spirit of Jackson Hole in a unique way."

Those seated are surrounded by images of the epic Grand Teton mountain range beauty.

It is hoped that this drive will entice those living in Chicago (one of Jackson Hole’s key markets) to take a cheeky New Year’s trip to the destination. 

