Jack Morton promotes agency vet Natalie Ackerman to EVP of talent and inclusion

Experiential agency Jack Morton has its first DE&I executive.

The agency promoted Natalie Ackerman to EVP of talent and inclusion. She will work with the global HR team to oversee talent across the agency and report directly to chairman and CEO Josh McCall.

Ackerman started at Jack Morton 18 years ago as a producer in the agency’s New York office, before moving to work for the agency in San Francisco. For the past seven years, Ackerman has overseen operations for the agency in Hong Kong. She recently relocated to Boston for her new role.

Short-term, Ackerman aims to improve Jack Morton’s workforce composition by tasking local offices to increase hiring, promotion and retention of a diverse workforce; auditing agency policies to remove bias and foster mentorship, recognition and education; and revising the onboarding process with a diverse lens.

“Natalie has been instrumental in leading Jack Morton’s inclusion efforts for the last few years and is extraordinarily passionate about our talent,” McCall said in a statement. “So, this role was a natural next step for her. Her dedication and commitment to our people is exceptional and it shows in all that she does. We’re thrilled to have her back in the U.S. taking on this important initiative.”

Ackerman is a longtime DE&I advocate, serving on the board for the Hong Kong chapter of the Asian University for Women, an international university in Chittagong, Bangladesh that educates a new generation of female leaders. She has also supported The Women’s Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls in Hong Kong, and OneSky, an organization supporting the health and early education of children in Hong Kong.

She also leads Jack Morton’s DE&I council in the U.S., which provides the agency with direction in DE&I endeavors. And she’s the founder of I Am Jack, a voluntary team of employees in each region that creates fun and educational internal campaigns.

Ackerman’s appointment comes amid a surge in violent attacks and hate crimes against the AAPI community. In response, she immediately shared her feelings with the executive team and reached out to other members of the AAPI community in the agency about internal resources, including an employee resource group.

“We have a responsibility to help educate if we can, but it’s also hard to pronounce where we need to go as a community and as a nation,” Ackerman told Campaign US. “I think starting with your internal group, your employee stakeholders and really getting your arms around them and making your group feel supported is the best starting place.”