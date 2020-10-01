Jack Daniels 'Makes It Count' in first global ad campaign

Jack Daniels launched its first global ad campaign, by agency Energy BBDO, on Thursday to tell the world to “Make It Count.” The campaign, which is appearing in 100-plus markets, aims to capture the bold spirit of the founder, “Mr. Jack,” and inspire people to do something they always wanted to do.

The 60-second hero spot, “First Timers,” shows how taking small actions can make a person feel huge. The ad features a woman who throws her buzzing mobile into a lake and a young caddy who takes his pro’s driver and whacks the ball himself.

“The values of Jack Daniel's are resonant around the world and translate beyond our whiskey-making into something with larger cultural impact,” said Matt Blevins, Jack Daniel's global brand director. “Make It Count is a simple articulation of living boldly and making the most of every moment.”

The campaign will initially launch in 40 global markets, including Jack Daniels’ strongholds in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Mexico and Australia, as well as Brazil, India and Japan. It will appear across broadcast TV and online video, out of home, social media, e-commerce and print. Publicis Groupe’s Spark Foundry unit is placing media for the campaign.

Jack Daniels famously hails from Lynchburg, Tenn., and its 154-year, down-home pedigree has helped make it the top-selling American whiskey in the world.

Energy BBDO’s creative was inspired by a classic line that appeared in a vintage Jack Daniels print ad: “Proudly served in fine establishments and questionable joints.”

The “First Timers” spot was shot in Kyiv during the COVID-19 pandemic, following social-distancing protocols, Director Ian Pons Jewell led the five-day shoot as agency and client teams tuned in through Zoom.

Like most spirits brands, Jack Daniels is grappling with COVID-19 related market shifts from consumption in bars and restaurants to off-premise sales. The brand has focused on pivoting toward ready-to-drink cans and new flavors, like Jack Daniels Tennessee Apple, to broaden its market.