Jack Daniel's hypnotic ad will leave you thirsty for apple whiskey

by Oliver McAteer Added 7 hours ago

The campaign was created with FCB and teases new flavor Tennessee Apple.

You may not be a whiskey lover but -- come on -- who doesn’t like apples? No one worth trusting, that's for sure. 

Jack Daniel’s has dropped a hypnotic campaign created in partnership with FCB to push its new flavor, Tennessee Apple.  

Brown-Forman selected the agency back in April to introduce its latest edition. 

"Too often, people entering social situations reach for a beverage they don’t actually enjoy due to ‘flavor anxiety,’ or the fear of how their flavor choices will make them look," said Teddy Brown, FCB Chicago EVP, executive creative director.

"‘Pick Boldly’ uniquely highlights the bold confidence that Jack Daniel’s brings. With Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, drinkers can choose the taste of crisp, refreshing apples and the bold character of Jack, or, well, maybe they don’t mind settling."

The 30-second national TVC, titled "Infinite Apple," will air in key programming during MLB, NFL and WWE events. 

"Mr. Jack was known for being an innovator and always exploring how to do things differently, including adding different flavors and ingredients," said Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Jeff Arnett. "Tennessee Apple couples the character of our Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey with the taste of crisp, green apples. It’s like a freshly picked apple in a glass of Jack."

