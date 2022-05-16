Jack in the Box is running a virtual drive-thru on Twitch

Want the drive-thru experience but don’t want to leave the comfort of your own couch?

Jack in the Box is here to help. The quick-service chain launched a virtual drive-thru on Twitch for a limited time. Available on Twitch from May 10-17, the 24/7 livestream offers viewers an opportunity to claim free food and rewards.

The experience is intended to simulate an actual trip through a Jack in the Box drive-thru. Viewers stop by the channel, watch the simulation and scan a QR code to download the Jack in the Box app, where they can redeem free food and prizes using the code GAMER before proceeding to watch their favorite creators on Twitch.

Over the course of the week, the restaurant chain is also highlighting up-and-coming Twitch creators on their own channels as well as across their other social accounts.

Jack in the Box partnered with marketing agency Zoned Gaming to design and execute the experience.

“While most brands want to tie themselves to the same metrics as top creators, we wanted to create something that rewarded loyal communities rather than compete for an unrealistic audience share,” said Chris Toussaint, account director of Zoned Gaming.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.