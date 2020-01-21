Jack in the Box icon gets 'Menutaur' sidekick in new ads

Jack in the Box, in a new campaign by David&Goliath, is counting on its Gen Z customers being as hungry as horses.

Its new Menutaur character is half pitchman, half horse and humorously obnoxious.

In an eight-spot series, the creative mixes an animated Menutaur and Jack Box, the Jack in the Box clown character, with live-action, fast-food fans.

The pair cruise around town, popping up during people’s mealtimes. The Menutaur zaps diners’ fast food with his guitar, stacking an extra meat patty or fish filet to sandwiches, delighting diners, if not nutritionists.

An arena-rock guitar lick and a flash of lightning add to the mix.

The El Segundo, Calif, agency picked up on a couple Gen Z trends, including a resurgence in animation and interest in customizing one’s food.

"One of the unique characteristics about Jack in the Box is its "anything goes" menu. You want two patties? Three patties? Four? Jack makes it happen," said Lixaida Lorenzo, group creative director, David&Goliath. "We wanted to really bring this creative food spirit of Jack to life. That’s who Menutaur is, the embodiment of Jack’s stackable food mantra that lets consumers feel ownership of their order."

David&Goliath has used animation before for Jack in the Box in its online video series, "Fuel House," where Jack Box is housemates with some more ordinary characters.

The fast-food company continues to own this weird-but-normal premise. The campaign is reminiscent of Cartoon Network’s "Regular Show," which followed a workplace of talking animals, a humanized gumball machine and an old man with a balloon head.

In one execution, the Menutaur zaps a burger taking it from three to four patties, for $1 more. "Stack it up for an extra buck," goes the Menutaur.

A woman playing a video game sees her fish sandwich double. "Let’s make it more amazing," goes the Menutaur. "Check it out with an extra filet."

The campaign features a mix of live-action/animation and all-animation executions. There are also digital versions and a 15-second radio spot.